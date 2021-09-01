Left Menu

Mahindra Finance appoints Raul Robello as new COO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 18:20 IST
Mahindra Finance appoints Raul Robello as new COO
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) on Wednesday said it has appointed Raul Robello as its new chief operating officer with immediate effect.

Robello's appointment comes after the movement of Rajnish Agarwal to Mahindra Rural Housing Finance (MRHFL), Mahindra Finance said in a statement.

Prior to joining Mahindra Finance, Robello was associated with Axis Bank as EVP & Head-Rural Lending & Financial Inclusion.

A career banker with nearly two decades of experience in rural banking and financial inclusion, Robello is credited with several transformational tasks such as digital initiatives and paperless loans for low income households as well as launching phygital tools.

''As we work very deep into the rural market, the next 3-4 years could really be critical with a good rural bounce back, capitalising on all emerging opportunities in the rural market.

''We are broad-basing our management team to be able to handle all our new initiatives to really go deeper and make the rural market bigger for us,'' Ramesh Iyer, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Mahindra Finance said.

Robello said he sees significant potential in the combination of his core business expertise and Mahindra Finance's resident knowledge and people.

Part of the Mahindra group, Mahindra Finance is a non-banking finance company focussed on rural and semi-urban sector. It is mainly engaged in providing vehicle and tractor financing, loan to SMEs, besides offering fixed deposits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021