The programme was completed ahead of schedule and covered digital transformation of the banks core banking platform, digital channels and branches, in line with the banks vision of becoming a digital-first entity, a statement said.Under the first phase 1, BankDhofar modernised its branches in consultation with Infosys customer-centric digital transformation studio.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 20:26 IST
IT firm Mphasis on Wednesday said its board has approved the appointment of Nitin Rakesh as the managing director with effect from October 1, 2021.

''...the board of directors of the company, in its meeting held on August 31, 2021, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of the shareholders, approved the re-appointment of Nitin Rakesh as the chief executive officer and appointment as the Managing Director of the company for a period of 5 years with effect from 1 October 2021,'' a regulatory filing said.

Rakesh has been Chief Executive Officer of Mphasis since 2017. Under his leadership, Mphasis has seen its market cap grow from USD 1.7 billion (January 2017) to about USD 7.43 billion now on BSE. **** HCL Tech launches Cisco Ecosystem Unit *IT services major HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has launched a dedicated HCL Cisco Ecosystem Unit, focused on creating solutions to accelerate clients' digital journeys.

HCL and Cisco have a long and successful 360-degree partnership that has enabled enterprises to celerate their digital transformation journeys by helping them to invent and innovate – leveraging advanced technologies from Cisco and transformative services capabilities from HCL, a statement said.

HCL's Cisco Ecosystem Unit will create leading-edge competencies, solutions and business outcome models by leveraging Cisco technologies, it added.

**** Infosys completes modernisation programme at BankDhofar *Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems (Infosys subsidiary), on Wednesday said BankDhofar has completed a comprehensive, three-phase modernisation programme leveraging the Finacle Digital Banking Suite. The programme was completed ahead of schedule and covered digital transformation of the bank's core banking platform, digital channels and branches, in line with the bank's vision of becoming a digital-first entity, a statement said.

Under the first phase 1, BankDhofar modernised its branches in consultation with Infosys' customer-centric digital transformation studio. In phase 2, a digital channels modernisation programme involving an upgrade of the existing Finacle Online Banking application for both retail and corporate banking, was undertaken.

Phase 3 saw a revamping of the entire back-end technology infrastructure with the upgrade of Finacle Treasury, Finacle Payments, and Finacle Core Banking platforms to the latest Finacle 11 enterprise version, the statement said.

