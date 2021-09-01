British Airways to resume Chennai-London flights from Thursday

British Airways said on Wednesday it will resume its Chennai-London flights, which had stopped in May last year due to COVID-19, from Thursday onwards.

The passenger flights between India and the UK have been operating under the air bubble arrangement that the two countries have formed in mid-2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

British Airways's statement said the flights on London-Chennai route will operate on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday while the services on Chennai-London route will operate on Monday, Thursday and Saturday.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the pandemic.

''The return of this direct flight from Chennai to the UK is really important in reuniting people with their loved ones who have been kept apart due to Covid,'' the airline mentioned.

