Chhattisgarh to hold global investors' meet in January 2022

To woo investment in Chhattisgarh, the state government has decided to hold a global investors' meet in January next year, officials here said on Wednesday. The summit, titled 'Investgarh Chhattisgarh 2022', will be organised from January 27 to February 1 in capital Raipur, they said. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will make a formal announcement of the event at his official residence on Thursday and will launch its logo and website, a statement issued by the state's public relations department said. Under the supervision of the chief minister, the state commerce and industry department will organise the summit which will ensure a platform to leading investment communities, global companies and business leaders, central and state government officials, local businessmen, economic organisations, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, suppliers, distributors and business innovators to come closer to each other, it said. The Baghel-led government has formulated a new industrial policy giving priority to agriculture and forest-based industries, besides providing special packages and subsidies to create a conducive environment for investments, it said. In addition, the rules for setting up and operating industries were also simplified, it added. In 2019-20 and 2020-21, as many as 132 MoUs have been signed for the establishment of new industries in the state, in which capital investment of Rs 58,950 crore is proposed. These agreements will facilitate employment for over 78,000 people, it said. During this period, 1,564 new industrial units have been established in the state in which more than 30,000 people have got employment, it added. ''I'm very excited to host this investment summit in the state. At a time when the world economy is emerging from the crises of COVID-19 pandemic, Chhattisgarh can be an ideal destination for investment for global investors,'' the release quoted Baghel as saying. ''The state is rich in natural resources and has sufficient electricity, better connectivity. I am looking forward to showcase several exciting and new opportunities for investment in both public and private sectors in the state during the summit,'' he added. The investors' meeting will focus on four segments -- agriculture; mining; heavy engineering and fabrication; and green energy. The summit will also introduce 'Go Global' -- an initiative supporting native companies and industries within the state to explore collaborations and seek mentorships from global investment communities in expanding their businesses and connections, it said. Chhattisgarh was ranked sixth among the states and union territories in the country in the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) ranking of the World Bank in 2021.

