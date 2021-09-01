After accidents, 2-wheelers, heavy vehicles banned on new Mumbai flyover

After a series of accidents, Mumbai's traffic police department has prohibited the entry of two-wheelers, heavy vehicles and buses on the newly constructed Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR) flyover, an official said on Wednesday.

Only cars and light vehicles are allowed to use the flyover where speed restrictions have also been put in place to curb accidents, he said.

According to the traffic police, entry of cyclists and pedestrians have also been banned on the elevated road and motorists have been asked not to stop or park their vehicles on the stretch that links the suburbs of Ghatkopar and Mankhurd.

Speed limit has been restricted between 30 km and 50 km per hour and motorists have been told not to taking U turn using gaps on the road to avoid accidents, the official said.

On Monday last, a man driving pillion lost his life when his two-wheeler skid on the flyover.

The flyover was constructed by the BMC and inaugurated on August 1 by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In one month, at least 12 accidents have taken place on the flyover, the official added.

Local residents and activists have claimed the BMC has done a ''shoddy work''. PTI ZA RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)