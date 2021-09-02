U.S. FAA probing Virgin Galactic July 11 flight deviation
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday it is investigating the deviation of the descent of the July 11 flight of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane that carried British billionaire Richard Branson. The New Yorker magazine earlier reported the FAA was investigating the Virgin Galactic ship's off-course descent. An FAA spokesman told Reuters the vehicle "deviated from its Air Traffic Control clearance as it returned to Spaceport America. The FAA investigation is ongoing."
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2021 03:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 02:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday it is investigating the deviation of the descent of the July 11 flight of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane that carried British billionaire Richard Branson.
The New Yorker magazine earlier reported the FAA was investigating the Virgin Galactic ship's off-course descent. An FAA spokesman told Reuters the vehicle "deviated from its Air Traffic Control clearance as it returned to Spaceport America. The FAA investigation is ongoing."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. military evacuated about 1,100 Americans from Afghanistan on Tuesday
Afghan crisis due to US policy failure to deal with 'duplicitous' Pakistan, says top American Senator
Entertainment News Roundup: Don McLean gets Hollywood star as 'American Pie' hits 50; Bob Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of 12-year-old in 1960s and more
US NSA clarifies on evacuation of all Americans from Afghanistan, says 'that's what we intend to do'
Biden says U.S. forces may stay in Afghanistan past Aug. 31 to evacuate Americans