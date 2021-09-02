Left Menu

Dr Reddy's launches cancer drug in Canada

Dr Reddy's launches cancer drug in Canada
Representative Image
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. on Thursday announced the launch of Reddy-Lenalidomide, a generic equivalent to Revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules, in the Canadian market following approval from Health Canada.

Reddy-Lenalidomide, a cancer drug, is one of the first generic medications of its kind to launch in Canada, a press release from the city-based drugmaker said.

''Our launch of Reddy-Lenalidomide represents our firm commitment to providing access to affordable medicines for Canada's Multiple Myeloma and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) patient population,'' Vinod Ramachandran, Vice President and General Manager, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Canada said.

Reddy-Lenalidomide capsules are available in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg strengths, each in blister packs.

