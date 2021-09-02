ECoR loads 94.26 MT of freight from April to August

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has loaded 94.26 MT of freight during the period from April to August 2021 against 72.32 MT carried in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

With this, the ECoR has loaded 21.9 MT incremental cargo during the first five months of the current financial year. This has also surpassed the loading target fixed by Railway Board which is 89.16 metric tonne (MT) from April to August, the railways said on Wednesday.

This could be possible due to the outstanding performance of all the three Divisions of East Coast Railway - Khurda Road, Waltair, and Sambalpur. During the period, ECoR has utilized 2160 wagons per day in 2021-22 financial year as against 9,296 wagons utilized up to August last in 2020-21 fiscal by registering a growth of 30 percent, an official statement said.

Khurda Road Division tops in freight loading for August 2021 and also in cumulative freight loading till August of the current financial year. During the period, the Khurda Road division has loaded 63.06 MT of freight which is the highest loading division of Indian Railways. In August 2021, Khurda Road Division has carried 13.12 MT of freight, the highest in Indian Railways, it said.

During the same period, the division recorded its best-ever loading at Talcher by loading 53.3 rakes (1,655 wagons) per day surpassing the previous best of July 2021 by loading 51.4 rakes (1,594 wagons) per day.

