Wipro appoints Mohammed Areff as Managing Director for Middle East
IT software major Wipro has announced the appointment of Mohammed Areff as Country Head and Managing Director for the Middle East.
IT software major Wipro has announced the appointment of Mohammed Areff as Country Head and Managing Director for the Middle East. He will focus on Wipro's vision for business growth, localisation, brand building and significant transformational and modernisation engagements with clients in key sectors across the region.
Areff is a veteran bringing in over two decades of experience with various multinationals in the Middle East and has held lead roles in spearheading client transformations across various industries. He will report to N S Bala, CEO for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) at Wipro.
"The Middle East has been a strategic focus for Wipro for over two decades, and even more so now with its growing demand for comprehensive digital transformation solutions, agility and scale, specialised technology requirements and innovation," said Bala. "I am confident that Areff's leadership and deep understanding of this market will lead to greater customer success and enhanced business opportunities that support our growth ambitions in this region," he said in a statement. (ANI)
