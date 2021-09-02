Left Menu

Deutsche Bahn takes striking train drivers to court

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-09-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 13:52 IST
Deutsche Bahn said it would launch legal action to stop the German train drivers' union GDL from carrying out a three-day strike after the union rejected the railway operator's improved pay offer.

"In the interests of our customers, Deutsche Bahn is obliged to take actions in the courts against the GDL's strike," the company said in a statement on Thursday. "Going by the union's most recent pronouncements, this labor dispute is more about law and politics than trying to negotiate improved work conditions."

On Wednesday evening, Deutsche Bahn offered drivers a coronavirus bonus in addition to a 3.2% pay rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

