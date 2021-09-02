Left Menu

Maha govt releases Rs 500 crore to MSRTC for staff salaries

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major respite to employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), the state government on Thursday released Rs 500 crore to be disbursed towards salaries and other necessities, an official said.

As per an official release, a budgetary allocation of Rs 1,450 crore had been made for the MSRTC for the current financial year, of which Rs 838 crore has already been disbursed. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar directed that of the remaining Rs 612 crore, Rs 500 crore be released immediately, the official said.

The amount will be used for salaries of employees and other essential financial needs of the corporation, he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely hit the transport body's revenue and a committee headed by Pawar is working on measures to revive it.

