Left Menu

Delhi commuters advised to avoid Rajnagar flyover due to repair work

LGVs Large Goods Vehicles, Buses will be diverted onto the at grade road along the flyover, the traffic police said in a tweet.The repair work is being carried out by the Public Works Department PWD.The repair work of expansion joints of the other carriageway Dhaula Kuan to AIIMS of the flyover, on Ring Road has already been completed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 18:24 IST
Delhi commuters advised to avoid Rajnagar flyover due to repair work
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid Rajnagar flyover on the Ring Road in south Delhi as the over bridge underwent for repairs Thursday.

Rajnagar flyover connects areas like Safdarjung Enclave and Sarojini Nagar on the Ring Road.

The traffic police issued an advisory on diversions put in place due to the ongoing repair work on the flyover, asking commuters to take alternative routes.

According to the advisory, the repair work of expansion joints of Rajnagar flyover, on Ring Road (carriageway from AIIMS to Dhaula Kuan) started on Thursday and will continue for the next 20 days.

As a result, traffic will ply on only half of the carriageway of the flyover.

“The traffic will ply at grade (underneath the flyover) along flyover, as usual. During the repair work, the traffic on the carriageway from AIIMS to Dhaula Kuan will remain affected. LGVs (Large Goods Vehicles), Buses will be diverted onto the at grade road along the flyover,” the traffic police said in a tweet.

The repair work is being carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The repair work of expansion joints of the other carriageway (Dhaula Kuan to AIIMS) of the flyover, on Ring Road has already been completed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021