AMNS India commissions second 6-MTPA pellet plant in Odisha

Gujarat-based ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India on Thursday announced the commissioning of its second pellet plant complex in Odisha, taking the company's overall pellet making capacity to 20 MTPA.

In a statement, the steelmaker said with the commissioning of the second plant at Paradeep, its pellet making capacity has doubled to 12 million tonne per annum (MTPA).

In addition, the company operates an 8-MTPA pellet plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

''The commissioning of our second pellet plant at Paradeep is an important milestone for AM/NS India, allowing us to contribute meaningfully to India’s aim of achieving a domestic steel production capacity of 300 MT in the coming decade.

''Our ability to make the plant operational despite the challenges of the past 18 months is a testament to the commitment of our teams at Paradeep and across the country,'' AMNS India CEO Dilip Oommen said.

AMNS India will continue investing in Odisha. The company is currently progressing plans for a greenfield steel plant in Odisha, he said.

Wim Van Gerven, Chief Operating Officer, AMNS India said: “Paradeep's second pellet plant advances the company's capacity to produce superior quality direct reduced iron grade pellets for domestic steel production. It also supports AMNS India’s longer-term plans to grow its national steel production up to 30 MTPA”.

AMNS India is a 60:40 joint venture company between Luxembourg-headquartered ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel of Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)