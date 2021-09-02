Dutch want to help Qatar, Turkey open Kabul airport -minister

The Dutch government wants to support Turkey and Qatar in attempts to re-open Kabul airport to resume evacuations from Afghanistan, the country's foreign minister said on Thursday.

Sigrid Kaag said the country was willing to provide 1 million euros ($1.19 million) in funding, and if necessary, personnel, toward attempts to resume rescue flights. Kaag was in Ankara for diplomatic talks and her remarks, initially reported by news agency ANP, were later confirmed by a spokesperson for the Dutch foreign ministry.

Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Thursday the Gulf state was talking with the Taliban and working with Turkey for potential technical support to restart operations at the airport.

