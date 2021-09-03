Left Menu

Endress+Hauser to expand unit by investing Rs 100 crore in Aurangabad

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 03-09-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 09:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Endress+Hauser Wetzer, a Switzerland-headquartered instrumentation and automation company, is planning to invest Rs 100 crore to expand its manufacturing facilities here, a top official of its Indian unit has said.

''A new building infrastructure of 60,000 square feet will come up in the existing campus (of 25 acres) located in Waluj Industrial area in the first phase of expansion now,'' the company's Managing Director (General Management) Narendra Kulkarni told PTI.

A sum of Rs 35 crore is slated to be spent on building infrastructure alone, and work on the same will commence with a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, he said.

The company has been present in Aurangabad since 2013, and is currently on a brownfield expansion.

The investment announcement comes at a time when private capex is stuttering due to the COVID-19 impact.

Kulkarni said the company has also drawn up plans for the second phase of expansion, which can entail investment of Rs 300 crore over medium to long-term, depending on the market conditions.

''In the second phase, the company is mulling a 50,000 sq ft construction on the same plot over the next five years. After the end of the second phase of expansion, the company would have used up 70 per cent of its 25-acre land parcel,'' he said.

The company is presently engaged in manufacturing temperature measuring products, system products like indicators and recorders in India, and the investments in the long-term are being planned to be undertaken by its flowtec and automation divisions, Kulkarni said.

''We already have three plants here in the campus of these companies,'' he added.

