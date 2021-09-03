Panchshil Realty Logs Record Sales Across Its Residential Portfolio In Pune

Limited Inventory of Spacious, Ready-To-Move-In, Premium Homes and Branded Residences; Buyers' Preference for Large Homes Drive Strong Demand PUNE, India, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panchshil Realty, one of India's leading luxury real estate developers today announced that it has logged one of its strongest years on record in the sales of its high-end residential portfolio of homes in Pune.

Sharing his perspective on the strong sales uptick, Mr. Sagar Chordia, Director, Panchshil Realty said: ''Over the last 18 months, we've seen phenomenal sales growth across our residential segment on the back of extremely strong demand from Mumbai.

''The lifestyle changes set in motion by the pandemic have significantly changed and shaped buyers' preferences. Home buyers are now seeking more spacious homes with enough individual space for each family member including the flexibility of being able to work from home. There is an increased focus on well-being and wellness that larger living spaces offer.'' ''There is a very limited supply of ready-to-move-in premium homes with areas above 2000 square feet like Panchshil typically offers. This, coupled with the fact that all our one-of-a-kind, premium homes and branded residences come with abundant community spaces and a range of lifestyle facilities and amenities, has contributed to this strong uptick in sales growth,'' he added.

This spectacular sales growth was achieved despite various challenges posed by the pandemic including a sharp increase in the cost of key materials like steel, cement, aluminium and copper used as inputs in construction. To offset this massive hike in input costs, home prices were increased only by 10% to 12%.

Panchshil offers a one-stop solution to take care of all needs including leasing, buyers, especially find the purchase of a Panchshil home to be a very strong proposition overall.

Panchshil's award-winning residential portfolio includes: • Panchshil Towers is a premium residential development comprising 9 towers spread over 14 acres of land with 60% open spaces where technology meets luxury. This project features 3.5 and 4.5 bedroom-hall-kitchen apartments (BHK). Four of the 9 towers are ready-to-move-in and 250 families already live here.

• yoopune is a stunning collection of ready-to-move-in 4.5 BHK branded residences designed by Phillipe Starck, the world's most renowned designer. yoo is synonymous with luxury property in prime locations across the globe.

• YOO Villas Pune is India's first and only YOO branded ready-to-move-in villa enclave and is also the world's first-ever YOO Villas project styled by celebrated designer Kelly Hoppen. This project features 4 BHK and 5BHK options.

• Trump Towers Pune features two striking glass facade towers of 23 stories each, with 46 spectacular single-floor 4.5 BHK residences. The interiors have been designed by leading Italian designer Matteo Nunziati. The project has a Platinum Certification by the Indian Green Building Council.

• Eon Waterfront features exclusive 4.5 BHK apartments and is located along the riverside.

Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcXHHnquwPA PANCHSHIL'S BUSINESSES • Panchshil Realty's total completed real estate portfolio is around 23 million square feet with another 20 million square feet under development.

• Panchshil Realty's three main business verticals are Residential, Commercial and Hospitality.

• The Commercial portfolio includes Retail and Food & Beverage which includes built-to-suit office spaces, Special Economic Zones, IT parks, integrated workspaces, malls and mixed-use developments.

• Panchshil's Hospitality portfolio comprises around 1200 rooms with leading brands like The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, Marriott Suites, Courtyard By Marriott, Oakwood and Double Tree By Hilton.

• A significant chunk of Panchshil Realty's office portfolio is anchored by Blackstone Real Estate Private Equity Fund, sponsored and managed by Blackstone Group LP.

ABOUT PANCHSHIL REALTY Established in 2002, Panchshil Realty is one of India's finest luxury real estate brands. Renowned for leadership and excellence in real estate development, the Group's approach is focused on planned development, creating value assets, and crafting lifestyle experiences through design and architecture. For more information, please visit www.panchshil.com.

