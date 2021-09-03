Denave's APAC CEO Sunil Munshi wins 'CEO of the Year Award'

NOIDA, India, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denave, a global technology powered sales enablement organisation, today announced that its APAC Chief Executive Officer, Sunil Munshi, has been conferred with the prestigious 'CEO of the Year' award. This coveted award is the premier category under 'Business Leader of the Year', presented by the World HRD Congress.

This year, the award recognizes leaders who have seamlessly steered their organizations in the face of adversities by demonstrating capability and credence and applying the best of business modules to manage and keep their missions afloat. The selection criteria was based on key competencies in context of dynamic business environment and strategic insight for survival and growth.

On receiving the honour, Sunil Munshi, CEO-APAC, Denave, said, ''As a business leader, I have continuously focused on driving technology-enabled and future-focused sales solutions through a customer-centric approach to enable sales for industry-leading clients, spread across the globe.'' He further added, ''With the evolving market landscape and opportunities in the sales enablement ecosystem coupled with data-driven insights, we have developed strategies to operate with full efficiency, which led us grow our footprint, client base, revenue, and overcome every challenge thrown upon us by the pandemic. This award is dedicated to all Denavites who have gone beyond the call of duty to ensure client operations are not disrupted and business continuity is ensured.'' Under Sunil's leadership, Denave has established itself as a global sales catalyst and consistently produced record revenue and profit growth while ensuring maximum market penetration across industries.

Denave continues to strengthen its sales solution capabilities and exceed client expectations in the new normal, with laser focus on services including Digital Marketing, Technology Platforms, Analytics, Intelligent Database Platform, Inside Sales, Demand Generation, Field sales and Marketing, Retail solutions, and more.

About Denave Denave is a global sales enablement company focused on driving revenue growth for its customers through a wide range of service offerings. The company leverages latest technology trends and disruptive approach to create effective sales engines. Denave has built multi-industry expertise partnering with global businesses and takes a solution-conscious approach to deliver best practices in sales by leveraging people, processes, technology and innovation to drive revenue. Denave has reach across 5 continents, 50+ countries and 500+ cities globally. For more information, please visit www.denave.com PWR PWR

