As the the world battles the impact of the highly infections Delta variant of the coronavirus, countries are striking swap deals and increasing supplies to poorer nations in a bid to contain outbreaks at home and elsewhere.

* Twelve million French children, who returned to school from their summer break, wearing masks, were told by headteachers and President Emmanuel Macron that they should get vaccinated. * Greece offered unvaccinated health care workers a second chance to get a shot against COVID-19 and allow those who have been already suspended to return to work as hundreds of them protested against mandatory vaccination.

* Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde cancelled their attendance at all public events from Thursday after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan is considering easing restrictions on alcohol sales in restaurants and lengthening their opening hours in areas under COVID-19 state of emergency measures, as per local media reports. * North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un urged efforts to prevent natural disasters or coronavirus outbreaks from damaging the economy as he convened a meeting of the ruling party's politburo, state media reported.

* The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved the emergency use of Moderna's COVID-19 doses for children ages 12 to 17. * Thailand's central bank and its bankers' association said they would offer more support measures for debtors affected by the pandemic.

* Australia has secured 4 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in a swap deal with Britain, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as he looks to convince states and territories to stick to a national COVID-19 reopening plan. * New Zealand reported 28 new cases of COVID-19, a big drop compared to the last few days, as authorities said the country was breaking the chain of transmission of the Delta variant.

AMERICAS * The United States shipped more than 2 million doses of Moderna's vaccine to Kenya and Ghana through the COVAX global distribution program.

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signed off on a law allowing for vaccine and medication patents to be broken in a public emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. * Guatemala announced new national transport curbs and social restrictions to contain a surge of infections.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Abu Dhabi will remove the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving from international destinations starting Sunday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Aspen Pharmacare said it was in talks to make J&J's shot under license in South Africa, at what would be the continent's first major independent distribution base for a global vaccine against COVID-19.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Japanese shares jumped after officials said Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga would step down, while the dollar was at a month low against major peers as traders awaited U.S. employment data.

* Record-setting world stocks moved higher after jobless claims data suggested the U.S. labor market was charging ahead even as new COVID-19 infections surge, while the risk of an upcoming sub-par U.S. payrolls report weighed on the dollar. * A relaxation of banking rules that make it easier for Indonesian borrowers hurt by the pandemic to restructure their loans will be extended until March 2023, the country's Financial Services Authority (OJK) said.

* India's dominant services industry returned to growth in August, expanding at its fastest pace since the pandemic began, as businesses reopened amid improved vaccination rates, a survey showed on Friday.

