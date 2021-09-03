European stocks slip ahead of PMI, U.S. jobs data

European stocks slipped on Friday ahead of U.S. employment data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy outlook, while fresh concerns about slowing Chinese growth dented the mood.

The pan-European STOXX 500 index was down 0.2% by 0723 GMT but on track for small weekly gains. Rate-sensitive banks and financial services were among the top decliners, with investment group Ashmore Group falling 3.9% after its full-year results.

A private survey showed activity in China's services sector contracted sharply in August as restrictions to curb the COVID-19 Delta variant threatened to derail the recovery. Data later in the day is likely to show U.S. employment growth pulled back in August, adding to recent signs of an economic slowdown that could spur the Fed to provide support for longer.

IHS Markit's final readings of August business activity in the eurozone and the UK are also due later on Friday.

