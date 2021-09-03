German Bund curve steepens as strong business surveys come in

German 30-year government bond yields saw their gap over benchmark Bunds hit the widest level in around two months on Friday as eurozone business surveys signposted a rapidly recovering economy.

Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys for the services sector in Italy, France, Germany, and the eurozone came out early on Friday, all pointing to healthy growth. Eurozone government bond yields have been rising in recent weeks with inflation and economic indicators in the single currency bloc beating expectations. Investors are betting that the ECB will have to begin the debate about ending the pandemic emergency purchasing program (PEPP).

"The service sector has remained resilient in the face of a resurgence in Covid-19 cases," ING analysts said in a note, adding that manufacturing has been hit by supply chain disruptions. The gap between Germany's 10- and 30-year bond yields hit 50.5 basis points on Friday morning, the widest level since early July.

Long-dated bonds are seen as beneficiaries of ECB largesse and the hunt for yield, and they tend to suffer the most on speculation of monetary policy tightening. German 10-year Bund yields were hovering around -0.389%, flat on the day but up 12 basis points from last month's lows.

Greek government bonds have been hit particularly hard -- Greece was included in ECB purchases for the first time under PEPP; usually, the central bank only buys the debt of investment grade-rated countries. Greece's 10-year borrowing costs have risen nearly 20 basis points from their August lows and were hovering near a two-month high at 0.748% on Friday.

Later on Friday, non-farm payroll data from the United States will be closely watched for a big jump in employment. With U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers remaining highly cautious on the subject of tapering, only a significant beat of expectations is likely to change the current trajectory of U.S. rates, the ING analysts said.

Indeed, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were unchanged at 1.295% on Friday.

