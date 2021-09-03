BA considering independent unit for Gatwick operations

British Airways said on Friday it was considering setting up a new independent subsidiary for its short-haul operations at London's Gatwick airport that would be branded British Airways and would offer the same standard of service. The airline, owned by Anglo-Spanish IAG, said last month it was evaluating its operations at the airport, London's second biggest after Heathrow, BA's main hub.

It said it was also running a process of evaluating alternatives for the London Gatwick slots.

