C'garh: GST evasion of Rs 250 cr by 9 mining firms detected

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 03-09-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 21:46 IST
Evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the tune of Rs 250 crore by nine mining firms, including two public sector undertakings, has been detected in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Friday.

In August, Central GST Raipur had carried out an exercise to verify the payment of tax by these firms, which have been awarded contracts/license for mining activities in Chhattisgarh by the state government.

A release said these firms are required to pay various charges and levies like royalty, DMF (District Mineral Fund) charges, NMET (National Mineral Exploration Trust), Development Cess, Environment Cess etc., to the government against exploration of natural resources.

The verification revealed these firms were not paying GST on levies like Development Cess and Environment Cess, which amounts to tax evasion, it added.

So far, cases have been booked against nine major public and private sector mining companies and the total tax not paid along with the interest amounts to around Rs 250 crore, the release informed.

It said authorities in mineral-rich Odisha and Jharkhand have also been alerted to the possibility of similar tax evasion.

