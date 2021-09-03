Wells Fargo's commercial banking unit CEO Perry Pelos to retire

Wells Fargo & Co said on Friday that Perry Pelos, the chief executive officer of its commercial banking unit, will retire from the company in April.

Kyle Hranicky, the head of Wells Fargo's middle marketing banking unit, will succeed Pelos, effective immediately. Pelos will transition into an advisory role until his retirement, the bank said in a statement.

