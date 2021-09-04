Para-athletes Supported by Cairn Oil & Gas Shine Bright at Tokyo 2020

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar secured a silver and bronze, respectively, in the men's F46 javelin throw event at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 • The athletes have been nurtured and enabled by Project Divyang, an initiative by Cairn to create an enabling environment for specially-abled athletes • Devendra Jhajharia created history by winning his third Paralympic medal for India, including 2 gold medals in the past Cairn Oil & Gas, India's largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, extends heartiest congratulations to Devendra Jhajharia and Sunder Singh Gurjar – winners of the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the F46 javelin throw event at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Nurtured and enabled by Project Divyang – a unique initiative by the oil and gas company – these athletes have overcome a slew of challenges to emerge as champions in their own right. Congratulating the winners, Annanya Agarwal, President, Vedanta Sports said, "We are extremely delighted with the achievements of our para-athletes Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar at the Tokyo Paralympics, and proud to have been a part of their journey. Credit to their hard work and persistence!" "At Vedanta, this motivates us further to build a platform for such amazing talents and enable them to give wings to their dreams," he added.

Celebrating the victorious athletes, Prachur Sah, Deputy CEO of Cairn Oil & Gas, said, "We extend our heartiest congratulations to Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh for their victories in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Under Project Divyang, we have endeavored to adopt a forward-looking vision and provide support to para-athletes through specialized training along with supervision of diet, physiotherapy, and injury management. Moving forward, we are hopeful that Project Divyang will enable many more athletes and create a conducive sporting environment while striving for social equality in India." Project Divyang is a special programme conducted by Cairn Oil & Gas. It supports para-athletes through dedicated training and coaching, diet and nutrition, and physiotherapy and injury management. The goal is to induce equality, transform attitudes and amplify inclusion by undoing existing social barriers and discrimination towards specially-abled people. Seven years since its initiation, the programme is reaping rich dividends as two beneficiary athletes enabled by it have emerged as medal winners in Tokyo. Devendra Jhajharia, already India's greatest Paralympian at 40 years of age, has previously won gold medals at Athens 2004 and Rio 2016. In Tokyo, he achieved a new personal best throw of 64.35 m, bagging the silver. 25-year-old Sundar Singh Gurjar also won a bronze in the same event with a best effort of 64.01m. Cairn Oil & Gas has been supporting these promising para-athletes from Rajasthan since February 2017 through the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) – the only recognized authority working for the promotion and development of para sports in the country. Moving ahead, the company remains committed to its initiatives in improving social capital and supporting those at the margins of society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)