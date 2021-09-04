Left Menu

Spain: Rescuers pulls 208 migrants from boats in sea, ocean

All but one of the people in the boats were male.Spain has seen a 49 rise in unauthorised migration this year compared to January-August of 2020, according to the Interior Ministry. A total of 20,491 people have arrived on Spanish soil, mostly by sea.The International Organisation for Migration reports that nearly 500 migrants have died or gone missing while trying to reach Spain this year.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 04-09-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 17:44 IST
Spain: Rescuers pulls 208 migrants from boats in sea, ocean
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish rescuers pulled 208 migrants from small boats that were headed Saturday to either the Iberian Peninsula's southern coast or Spain's Canary Islands.

Vessels operated by Spain's maritime rescue service intercepted the boats in the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, adding to the country's rise in arrivals of people who risked a perilous seaborne journey to reach Europe.

A total of 106 migrants, including 44 women and 20 minors, were found in boats heading for the Canary Islands of Gran Canaria and Lanzarote, the rescue service said.

Another four boats carried 102 migrants who were crossing the Mediterranean to mainland Spain. All but one of the people in the boats were male.

Spain has seen a 49% rise in unauthorized migration this year compared to January-August of 2020, according to the Interior Ministry. A total of 20,491 people have arrived on Spanish soil, mostly by sea.

The International Organisation for Migration reports that nearly 500 migrants have died or gone missing while trying to reach Spain this year. Aid groups that monitor migration flows say the actual number likely is much higher because some shipwrecks and drownings are never reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021