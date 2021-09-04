Guj plans to undertake Rs 1,000 cr worth of projects under 'Vatan Prem Yojana'

The Gujarat government on Saturday said it planned to undertake public welfare projects to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore jointly with non-resident Gujaratis by December next year under its 'Vatan Prem Yojana'.

A release said, under the scheme, Gujaratis living anywhere in the country and abroad can pick up villages, projects and agencies of their choice by making a monetary contribution of 60 percent, with the government contributing the remaining 40 percent, it said.

Donors can contribute to the construction of classrooms, smart classes, community halls, primary health centres, Anganwadi, mid-day meal rooms, storerooms, libraries, gymnasium, CCTV camera surveillance system, crematorium, water recycling systems, and gutter, sewage treatment plants, lake beautification, bus stands, solar street lights, tubewells, and water tanks as part of the scheme, it said.

''CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp chaired the first meeting of the 'Vatan Prem Yojana' governing body and expressed intention to undertake various public welfare works with Rs 1,000 crore jointly by the Non-Resident Gujarati donors and the state government on 60:40 ratio by next December 2022,'' the chief minister's office tweeted on Saturday.

The CM said priority should be given towards the construction of classrooms in rural government schools under the scheme, an official said, adding that details of the requirement of classrooms in schools will be provided on the web portal of the scheme.

A presentation on the main aspects of the scheme was made at the meeting, including setting up a project management unit for effective implementation, arrangement of payment through separate bank account and portal so that donors can easily make contributions online, as well as a 24x7 call centre for redressal of queries and exchange of information, the CMO informed. The governing board is chaired by the CM, with members being ministers, bureaucrats, chairperson of the Non-Resident Gujarati Foundation, and two distinguished persons involved in development work in rural areas being invitees.

