Left Menu

Vodafone Idea's financial stress to impact various stakeholders, govt support critical: ICRA

The stress on Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) is likely to impact financial as well as other stakeholders and can impact the industry structure, rating agency ICRA said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 17:58 IST
Vodafone Idea's financial stress to impact various stakeholders, govt support critical: ICRA
The most effective relief can come in the form of extension of moratorium on spectrum dues beyond FY22. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The stress on Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) is likely to impact financial as well as other stakeholders and can impact the industry structure, rating agency ICRA said on Monday. The telecom industry had been facing headwinds since the launch of services by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL), which manifested into decline in revenue and profit generation.

Further, the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) penalty added to the woes of the industry and have kept the debt levels elevated. As a result, the financial position of VIL has been deteriorating due to mounting losses and increasing debt levels. Sabyasachi Majumdar, Group Head and Senior Vice President at ICRA, said VIL has been reporting sizeable losses over the last 12 quarters starting Q2 FY2019.

Further, with the addition of AGR liabilities, the debt has burgeoned to more than Rs 2 lakh crore as on June 30 (including lease liabilities). "This along with consistent churn in the subscriber base, largely stagnant 4G user base and pressure on ARPU levels have kept the revenue and profit generation muted," he said.

In a scenario of VIL's collapse, said Majumdar, tower companies will lose around 1.8 lakh tenancies that VIL occupies. Out of these, ICRA expects only 40 to 50 per cent of the tenancies to be gradually regained by the tower companies and balance would be lost owing to redundancies and network realignment.VIL occupies 35 per cent tenancy share and 36 per cent revenue share. In a situation of VIL shutting down operations, tower companies will have to face a loss of these tenancies, translating into revenue and EBITDA decline for the industry. However, in that scenario, the existing 255 million subscribers of VIL will be taken up by the active telcos, who will have to expand their network presence to cater to a large additional subscriber base.

ICRA expects that the existing telcos will gradually take up only 40 to 50 per cent of VIL's tenancies and the total tenancies for the industry by FY2024 are likely to remain lower than FY2021 levels. Ankit Jain, Sector Head and Assistant Vice President at ICRA, said given the current situation and sizeable obligations in the near term for VIL, material external support (primarily from the government) can act as a relief measure.

The most effective relief can come in the form of extension of moratorium on spectrum dues beyond FY2022, which can result in deferment of dues payable in FY2023 to the tune of Rs 32,000 crore for the industry of which Rs 16,000 crore are for VIL. Moreover, said Jain, reduction in the levies paid by telcos, namely licence fee and spectrum usage charges can also lift the EBITDA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021