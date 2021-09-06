Target achievers of Indian Realty, adding credibility to real assets

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Brokerage firms were always relevant in realty mart, but in today's time their role has become much more significant. In this regard, Rise Infraventures is all set to further revolutionize the market with vast array of services.

There was a time when getting in touch with a middleman or a broker was regarded as an unsavoury business. It did not help that for the most part brokers were out to make a quick buck. However, rapid developments in the real estate sector have seen the broker's job profile changing dramatically. Today, brokerage firms are expected to provide a whole range of services other than helping their clients locate a good property. The firms today provide financial services by helping their clients get loans. They oversee and help in getting through the documentation of the deal. They help the clients bargain a better deal. Brokerages in effect have become a one-stop-shop for buyers.

Though the real estate companies, too, have a sales team but the associates are the added boon to the complete process. In such a scenario, the time was ripe for the entrance of firms which would, so to say, become the retail apparatus for the property market. A firm like Rise Infraventures Limited is a case in point, which aims to be a pioneer in the real estate sector for heralding a change in the realty advisory and consultation services. Based out of Gurugram, the company is led by industry expert Sachin Gawri whose career spans across a decade, working with reputed names of the industry. Rise Infraventures is not just a consultancy firm specializing in commercial and residential real estate, but a name setting benchmarks by entering into the business of property transaction, in the year of 2021. Currently a team of 50 seasoned professionals at Rise is offering a broad range of integrated services to Occupiers, Investors, Owners & developers.

A new age brokerage firm Rise Infraventures Limited has started working in the domain of real estate brokering a few months back and has set a target to achieve cumulative revenues of Rs. 1000 crore before the end of current CY 2021. The company plans to launch an office in Delhi, followed by one in Mumbai in October 2021. The company, which was founded a few months ago, is already making a total monthly sale of Rs. 100 crore through its Gurugram office. With a personnel base of 80 people and ten projects under its belt, the company hopes to manage 20 exclusive projects by September 2021. Talking about the expansion plans, Sachin Gawri, Founder and CEO, Rise Infraventurers Limited, said, "We also plan opening offices in Dubai and London. The demand for luxury residences has increased in the post-pandemic scenario, as evidenced by the fact that luxury sales share has increased to roughly 20% from around 15% in pre-pandemic years. As the number of launches in the premium to ultra-luxury market rises, developers are responding to the rising demand. The percentage of premium and luxury launches has also increased across the country, accounting for more than 25% of total launches this year; this is a significant increase from previous years when the two segments accounted for less than 20% of total launches."

Rise Infraventures Limited offers a broad range of integrated services to Occupiers, Investors, Owners & developers. "The reach to prospects, in-depth market expertise, large network, unbiased advice, and high level of transparency set us apart in the industry. We intend to enter the construction business to add a corporate touch to the property sector," says Gawri. The company aims to establish itself as a leading integrated one-stop, end-to-end solution provider in the micro-infrastructure and real estate sectors. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)