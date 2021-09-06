Left Menu

Odisha's per capita debt burden up at Rs 23,761

Replying to a question of BJD member S R Patnaik, state Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari mentioned that the per capita debt burden of the state which was Rs 9,144.40 in 2011-12 increased to Rs 23,761.83 in 2020-21.

Odisha’s per capita debt burden more than doubled to Rs 23,761.83 in the last 10 years, the Assembly was informed on Monday. Replying to a question of BJD member S R Patnaik, state Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari mentioned that the per capita debt burden of the state which was Rs 9,144.40 in 2011-12 increased to Rs 23,761.83 in 2020-21. The state’s overall debt burden by the end of the ongoing fiscal would be Rs 1,22,917.25 crore, the minister said.

Based on the figures provided by the Accountant General, Odisha, the state’s loan burden by the end of July 2021 was Rs 1,04,312.12 crore which accounts for 17.80 per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP).

Meanwhile, replying to a written question of Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati, Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das said till August end this year, the government spent Rs 1,040 crore on COVID management. Of the total amount spent thus far, the Centre’s contribution towards COVID-19 management was Rs 38.86 crore.

''The Centre’s assistance to Odisha has been a meagre 3.74 per cent,'' he said adding that the state had received Rs 77, 38,420 from MLALAD funds from Koraput district.

The minister also rejected Bahinipati's allegation of corruption in COVID-19 management.

