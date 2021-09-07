Left Menu

JSW Steel production in Aug at 13.77 lakh tonnes

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 10:57 IST
The company has an installed capacity of 28 million tonnes per year.. Image Credit: ANI
JSW Steel on Tuesday reported crude steel production of 13.77 lakh tonnes in August, marking an uptick of 5 per cent from 13.17 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period. The company said its capacity utilisation was 92 per cent last month.

The production of flat rolled products declined by 8 per cent to 8.99 lakh tonnes in August from 9.8 lakh tonnes in the same month of last year. This was due to planned shutdown taken for one of the convertors at Vijaynagar works, the company said in a statement.

On the other hand, production of long rolled products rose by 30 per cent to 3.01 lakh tonnes from 2.32 lakh tonnes in the same period. JSW Steel is the flagship business of 13 billion dollar JSW Group with an installed capacity of 28 million tonnes per year.

It is the only Indian company ranked among the top 10 steel producers in the world by World Steel Dynamics for the last 10 consecutive years. (ANI)

