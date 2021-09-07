Left Menu

Fitch affirms Bharat Petroleum at BBB-minus with negative outlook

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's (BPCL's) long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at BBB-minus.

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2021 11:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 11:20 IST
Fitch affirms Bharat Petroleum at BBB-minus with negative outlook
The company is third-largest refiner in India with a capacity of 35.3 million tonnes per annum. . Image Credit: ANI

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's (BPCL's) long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at BBB-minus. The outlook is negative. The agency has also affirmed BPCL's senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its outstanding senior unsecured debt at BBB-minus.

Fitch has also affirmed the rating on subsidiary BPRL International Singapore Pte Ltd's US dollar guaranteed notes at BBB-minus. "We continue to treat the potential divestment of BPCL by Indian government as an event risk. Bidders are conducting due diligence but uncertainty over the bidder consortiums and process complexity including valuation may lead to potential delays."

Fitch said it the risks of further Covid-19 waves and global oil and gas companies' increased focus on energy transition lead to additional uncertainty over the timing and valuation of potentially large acquisitions in the sector. "We will review the ratings once significant progress is achieved. The potential divestment will lead to a reassessment of BPCL's ratings based on an assessment of its standalone credit profile, credit quality of the potential new parent and Fitch's assessment of the strength of linkages between them." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021