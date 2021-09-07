Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar hovers near one-month lows as sentiment upbeat

While trading ranges remained narrow thanks to a U.S. holiday, broader sentiment was unmistakably upbeat as traders bet weak U.S. data would keep the Federal Reserve from unwinding its tapering plans. "Investor risk sentiment has improved as evident by global equity indices rising to fresh record highs and at the same time short-term U.S. yields have dropped back as market participants have scaled back further expectations for Fed rate hikes as soon as next year," MUFG strategists said in a daily note.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 12:55 IST
FOREX-Dollar hovers near one-month lows as sentiment upbeat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The dollar held near a one-month low on Tuesday as softer Treasury yields and upbeat Chinese economic data boosted sentiment, with the euro and the Canadian dollar retracing most of their overnight losses versus the U.S. currency. While trading ranges remained narrow thanks to a U.S. holiday, the broader sentiment was unmistakably upbeat as traders bet weak U.S. data would keep the Federal Reserve from unwinding its tapering plans.

"Investor risk sentiment has improved as evidenced by global equity indices rising to fresh record highs and at the same time short-term U.S. yields have dropped back as market participants have scaled back further expectations for Fed rate hikes as soon as next year," MUFG strategists said in a daily note. Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar steadied at 92.23 and within striking distance of an early August low of 91.941 hits on Friday.

Two-year U.S. Treasury yields have fallen nearly five basis points over the past week as Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish speech at Jackson Hole Symposium last month, received a further boost from a surprisingly soft U.S. payrolls report on Friday. The euro changed hands at $1.1884, a tad below Friday's one-month peak of $1.1909 but still well-supported ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday.

The ECB is seen debating a cut in stimulus with analysts expecting purchases under the ECB's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) falling possibly as low as 60 billion euros a month from the current 80 billion. The Australian dollar was the only currency that was somewhat volatile in Asian trading after the central bank stuck with plans to taper its bond-buying but said it would extend the timeline as the economy struggles with coronavirus lockdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021