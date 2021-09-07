Left Menu

Bank of India ties-up with MAS Financial Services for co-lending

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 13:20 IST
Bank of India ties-up with MAS Financial Services for co-lending
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@BankofIndia_IN)
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of India (BOI) on Tuesday said it has entered into a co-lending arrangement with MAS Financial Services for MSME loans.

The tie-up comes on the occasion of the bank's 116th Foundation Day.

Co-lending was introduced by the RBI to increase the credit flow to the unserved and underserved sector by utilizing the nimble-footed NBFC coverage to the informal sector. BOI will leverage the reach of NBFC to build an MSME portfolio, Atanu Kumar Das, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of India said in a release.

Celebrating Foundation Day across all its 10 national banking group (NBG) offices, 59 zonal offices, 5,084 domestic and 23 overseas branches, and 5,323 ATMs, Das expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders.

The bank marked the special occasion by celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and pledged to continue serving the nation and its citizens.

On the occasion, the bank unveiled various new schemes for farmers and undertook several initiatives, such as tree plantation, extending financial help to 8,718 girl children towards their education, and customer outreach programs, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021