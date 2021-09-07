Left Menu

India Post Payments Bank, LIC Housing Finance in strategic partnership

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership for providing home loan products to over 4.5 crore customers of IPPB.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:32 IST
India Post Payments Bank, LIC Housing Finance in strategic partnership
Easy access to credit for buying a house is an important prerequisite towards achieving inclusive growth. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership for providing home loan products to over 4.5 crore customers of IPPB. Through its extensive network of 650 branches and more than 1.36 lakh banking access points, IPPB will make LICHFL's home loan products accessible to its customer's pan-India.

As part of the memorandum of understanding, credit underwriting, processing and disbursement for all home loans will be handled by LICHFL with IPPB responsible for sourcing. The alliance with LICHFL is part of IPPB's strategy to expand its range of products and services, and to cater to the banking and financial needs of diverse customers, especially unbanked and underserved, across the country.

LICHFL offers home loan starting from 6.66 per cent for loans up to Rs 50 lakh for salaried individuals. The rate of interest offered is linked to the borrower's creditworthiness, as reflected by their CIBIL scores. J Venkatramu, Managing Director and CEO of IPPB, said easy access to credit for buying a house is an important prerequisite towards achieving inclusive growth.

"Since its inception till now and going forward, IPPB is committed towards promoting financial inclusion among low-income and underbanked segments at the last mile by leveraging the unparalleled network of post offices and technology-driven banking solutions," he said. Y Viswanatha Gowd, Managing Director and CEO of LICHFL, said the strategic MoU with IPPB will help the company to further deepen its market penetration and enable it to increase its home loan product outreach in untapped geographies across the country.

"This is in line with the company's objective to increase business contribution from tier two markets and beyond," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021