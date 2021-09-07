Left Menu

President to participate in inaugural Africa-CARICOM Summit

“This was in recognition of the common heritage between the two regions and the need for cooperation to leverage opportunities for development and shared prosperity,” said the Presidency. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-09-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 15:43 IST
President to participate in inaugural Africa-CARICOM Summit
The Caribbean Community is an association of 15 states across the Caribbean that are working together to promote economic integration and cooperation and coordinate foreign policy, with a view to equitable development for all member states. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon participate in the inaugural Africa-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit.

"The summit, which will be virtually attended by Heads of States and Government of the African Union and CARICOM Member States, will explore opportunities to strengthen the linkages between the people of Africa and the Caribbean regions by addressing integration challenges across continents," said the Presidency on Tuesday.

The Caribbean Community is an association of 15 states across the Caribbean that are working together to promote economic integration and cooperation and coordinate foreign policy, with a view to equitable development for all member states.

Tuesday's discussions will focus on thematic areas, including the promotion of trade, investment and economic integration, transport integration, the mitigation of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ocean agenda and sustainable blue economy, climate change and leveraging emerging technologies.

"This historical Summit was proposed during a meeting between His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya and the CARICOM Heads of Government held in August 2019 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

"This was in recognition of the common heritage between the two regions and the need for cooperation to leverage opportunities for development and shared prosperity," said the Presidency.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021