IEPFA and ICSI hold national webinar on theme Empowering Investor

To celebrate 75 years of Indian independence with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) here today organised a National Webinar on the theme 'Empowering Investor: IEPFA, Journey of 5 Years and Way forward'. During the Webinar, IEPFA shared its journey of 5 years of imparting Investor Education and Awareness amongst the masses.

Shri Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (I/C) Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Ministry of Planning and Union Minister of State for Ministry of Corporate Affairs, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Congratulating the IEPFA for successfully accomplishing the tasks assigned to it, Shri Singh said, "It is overwhelming to note that more than 55 thousand Investor Awareness Programmes have been conducted by IEPFA in collaboration with various organizations like ICSI, ICAI, CSC and e-Governance. IEPFA has taken a holistic approach to sensitize stakeholders including household investors, housewives, professionals, etc. across the country in rural and urban areas through direct investor awareness programmes, media campaigns, short films and engaging with other stakeholders."

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic related nationwide lockdown and restrictions, the IEPFA continued to disseminate financial education through various digital mediums like social media, mass media, Radio, IGNOU Gyandarshan Channel. I urge IEPFA to continue with its good work in the existing and upcoming areas under investor awareness and protection," he further added.

Shri Rajesh Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in his address shared the journey of 5 years of IEPFA and said, "Apart from refunding back amounts, dividends and shares of market value worth about Rs. 1,000 crore, the IEPFA has taken several technology-driven and citizen-centric initiatives to facilitate investors and reach the masses. Launch of IEPFA Mobile App, revamping of IEPF portal, Helpline Number and Call Centres are but a few such steps towards investors' education and awareness."

Shri Verma also highlighted the fact that financial literacy and education plays a crucial role in financial inclusion and inclusive growth and expressed his delight that IEPF Authority has collaborated with various partner institutions like ICSI, ICAI, ICoAI, CSC e-governance Services Private Limited, IPPB, NYKS etc. for the awareness drives.

Humbled with the acknowledgement for being a part of this big initiative of the Government of India, CS Nagendra D. Rao, president, ICSI, thanked the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the IEPF Authority. CS Rao said that "The association with IEPFA is a testimony to ICSI's irrefutable support to all initiatives of the Government of India aimed at nation-building. The Institute pledges to be at every step of creating an Atma-Nirbhar Bharat."

The inaugural edition of the e-Newsletter (click here) of the IEPFA covering the initiatives and the achievements of the Authority was also launched by the Minister on the occasion.

The National Webinar of IEPFA also had two important Technical Sessions viz, Empowering Investors and Imparting Investor Education and Awareness in past 5 years and Road Map for Investor Awareness and Protection till 2047 which were graced by eminent panellists including members of IEPF Authority, research chairs at IICA and NCEAR and other senior officials of IEPF Authority and ICSI.

(With Inputs from PIB)