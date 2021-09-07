Exhibition, event organisers meet Satyendar Jain, demand relief in next DDMA guidelines

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 16:11 IST
Delhi Industries Minister Satyendar Jain has assured that in the COVID-19 guidelines to be released next week, the event and exhibition industry will be provided relief, according to a Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) statement.

Representatives from the industry and the CTI met Jain on Tuesday and urged him to allow the sector to reopen, the statement said.

''Satyendar Jain assured that in the next meeting of the DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority), the problems of exhibition and event organizers will be taken care of. In the guidelines to be released next week, the event and exhibition industry will be provided relief,'' it said.

The minister also said ''the Delhi government itself wants to promote the exhibition and event industry'' and added that the COVID-19 situation is being monitored, according to the statement.

Director of Ferry Tales Exhibition Nikita Arya said that when weekly markets, cinemas, schools and malls have opened in Delhi, permission to resume exhibitions and events should also be given.

''Tent, stall, partition, light, camera, sound, food catering, printers, decorators, stage, artists, anchors and security etc. will get work from the start of our work,'' Arya said.

Other event organisers said that the industry has suffered a lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People have started doing other work under compulsion. This industry gives employment to others and the government should allow exhibitions and events, they said.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal also said that he has written a letter to the DDMA on the issue and ''hopes that the exhibition industry will also get relief in the next meeting of DDMA''.

Event organisers claimed that there are more than 100 business to customer (B2C) organisers in Delhi and about 40,000 people are associated with this industry.

