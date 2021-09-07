Left Menu

TVS Motor appoints ETG Logistics as new distributor in South Africa

TVS Motor Company President - International Business, R Dilip said, This association with ETGL is a significant step towards expanding TVS Motor Companys market presence in Southern Africa, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark. ETGL comes with rich experience, deep understanding and vast knowledge of the market, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 17:50 IST
ETGL Director Rajeev Saxena (left) with R Dilip, President for international business at TVS Motor Image Credit: ANI
Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said it has appointed ETG Logistics (ETGL) as its new distributor in South Africa as part of its expansion plan in the country. ETGL will operate 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in South Africa under the partnership, the company said in a regulatory filing. It will also support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares, and customer relationship management (CRM), including the assembly set-up and training center in Johannesburg. TVS Motor Company President - International Business, R Dilip said, ''This association with ETGL is a significant step towards expanding TVS Motor Company's market presence in Southern Africa, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark.''

ETGL comes with rich experience, deep understanding, and vast knowledge of the market, he added. Stating that South Africa is an important market for TVS Motor Company, Dilip said,'' ETGL's extensive distribution network, along with our shared ethos and values, makes them the ideal strategic partner.'' ETGL Director Rajeev Saxena said this partnership with TVS Motor will be instrumental in bringing a range of mobility solutions to address specific requirements of different customer groups in South Africa. ''The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined with our strong understanding of the market will definitely create an impact in the mobility space in South Africa,'' he added. TVS Motor said it will launch products such as the TVS Apache series, TVS HLX series, TVS NTORQ 125, and TVS Duramax Cargo in South Africa.

