Xebia Academy joins hands with Bennett University offering specialized courses to students

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/ Xebia): Xebia, through its Academic Alliance program, collaborated with Bennett University in July this year. Ranked as the second-best emerging university in B.Tech, Bennett University, a multi-disciplinary varsity established by the Times Group, offers UG and PG courses to students. This partnership has been established to make Xebia Academy's vision of an industry-ready world a reality. The academy will introduce specializations in DevOps and Full Stack Development to Bennett University students, as well as work on niche technologies with them. Xebia Academy is an academic business branch of Xebia, an IT consultancy that provides cutting-edge tools to its clients to meet their business demands.

The curriculum has been specially designed to suit the needs of Bennett students, will include extensive study materials on the subjects and access to Xebia's vast repository of e-books, case studies, reports and presentations, among others. Students will also be mentored by CXO-level experts and IT maestros. They will be able to track their progress and review their evaluation on Xebia's Learning Management System. Xebia Academy will work with the faculty in including modern technological subjects into students' curriculum, build study material and real-time projects for practical understanding, and make students job-ready. This initiation will ensure that students are no longer deemed industry freshers and graduate with enough experience to meet job requirements. Present on the occasion Brijesh Kohli, Director Xebia Academy said, "A student can transform into an expert for 'deployment' only when the gap between industry and academy is bridged. Xebia Academy aims at engineering a future where every student emerges as highly efficient, not just in the theoretical aspects, but practical, as well. As part of this MoU, Xebia will coach students with their challenge-driven gamification tool, Bennett University is a visionary institute that seeks to promote Xebia's mission, so, the collaboration seems to ensure a brighter future for both parties".

Anand Sahay, CEO Xebia Global Services further added that "it is very important to find such young talents with zeal to take the IT sector to the next level and further refine that talent to produce skilled engineers. We wish to give these students a platform to showcase their abilities and work on their strengths". "Highlighting the rationale of collaboration with Xebia Academy, Bennett University's Vice-Chancellor, Dr Prabhu Aggarwal said, " Xebia Academy has a track record of training young talents in niche technologies that help them become job-ready. The state-of-the-art pedagogy, exposure to real-time projects and direct training model deployed by Xebia Academy's Trainers enable students to produce systematic solutions and be ready to take on the demands of tech jobs."

"The curriculum, specially designed to suit the essential needs of the Bennett students, will include extensive study materials on the subject and access to Xebia's vast repository - e-books, case studies, reports, presentations, etc. Along with this, the students will receive mentorship by CXO level experts and IT maestros. I am sure this collaboration will become a springboard to a brighter future for our students," he added further. Xebia Academy has been taking part in organising initiatives, such as XGrad2021 and ScrumDay Bangalore to create awareness and extend the hand of fellowship to bridge this industry-academy gap. Intervention is required in classrooms to groom students and forge well-rounded individuals. With the alliance between Bennett University and Xebia Academy, the latter has taken a step towards their ultimate vision, and a better future.

