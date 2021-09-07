Left Menu

T Saminathan appointed KIOCL's CMD; assumes charge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned KIOCL on Tuesday said T Saminathan, who was a director in the company, has been appointed as its chairman and managing director (CMD),.

In a regulatory filing, the pellet maker said Saminathan has assumed the charge as the company's CMD from Tuesday.

''Ministry of Steel has appointed T Saminathan, director (commercial), as the chairman-cum-managing director of the company from the date of his assumption of charge till the date of his superannuation i.e. May 31, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,'' it said.

In pursuance of the order, Saminathan assumed the charge of chairman-cum-managing director, with effect from Tuesday.

Saminathan holds a degree in mechanical engineering and a postgraduate diploma in business management.

He has over three decades of experience in iron ore mining, beneficiation, pelletisation and pig iron making since joining KIOCL in the year 1986 as a graduate engineer.

He has served the company in various roles. He was at Kudremukh mine Beneficiation Plant and executed projects like crusher III installation, relocation of crusher I and installation of additional ball mills.

KIOCL, under the Ministry of Steel, has an iron oxide pellet plant with a capacity of 3.5 million tonnes per annum at Mangaluru in Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

