Spain's Sabadell to downsize by 496 number of branches in Spain

Spain's Sabadell will reduce by 496 the number of branches in its home market, two sources with knowledge of the negotiations said on Tuesday, as part of its plans to slash costs and boost profitability. Sabadell and Spanish union CCOO declined to comment.

A total of 320 branches will be closed, while the rest will open several days a week, one of the sources said.

Also Read: Spain wrangles with migrant laws as border pressure persists

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)