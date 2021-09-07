Left Menu

Raj minister asks Union road min to speed up highways repair work in state

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-09-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 21:13 IST
Raj minister asks Union road min to speed up highways repair work in state
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PSKhachariyawas)
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Tuesday asked the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry to speed up the repair work of national highways passing through the state.

In a letter to Union minister Nitin Gadkari, he said that accidents are happening on the busy Jaipur-Delhi national highway due to lack of proper maintenance.

He said that on one hand, toll tax is increasing while on the other hand, the national highways are getting dilapidated due to lack of repairs and maintenance.

Khachariyawas informed that the toll tax was recently increased at Shahjahanpur, Manoharpur and Daulatpura on Jaipur-Delhi National Highway, but proper repair of the highway is not being done by the service provider company which is causing inconvenience to people.

''The state government is receiving complaints about the possibility of accidents on the highway due to dilapidated conditions,'' he said. Khachariyawas has urged the Union minister to speed up the repair work of National Highways in the state, check unnecessary toll hikes and take strict action against negligent service providers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel technology

South Korea: KIMS to develop world's first lightweight stainless steel techn...

 South Korea
2
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
3
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021