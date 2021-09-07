Left Menu

World Bank says can't help El Salvador on bitcoin due to environmental, transparency concerns

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 21:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The World Bank reiterated on Tuesday that it could not help El Salvador in its process of adopting bitoin as legal tender "given environmental and transparency shortcomings," a World Bank spokesperson told Reuters.

"While the government did approach us for assistance on bitcoin, this is not something the World Bank can support given the environmental and transparency shortcomings," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The Central American nation became the first in the world https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/el-salvador-leads-world-into-cryptocurrency-bitcoin-legal-tender-2021-09-07 to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender on Tuesday.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

