Kuvera partners with Amazon Pay India

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 16:24 IST
Kuvera . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's fastest growing investment platform Kuvera.in partners with Amazon Pay India. Kuvera will provide its services, products and technology know-how to create an exclusive experience for Amazon Pay's users to facilitate investments into Mutual Funds, Fixed Deposits, and more over time.

At 600 million users and growing, India is the second-largest internet market globally. However, only 30 - 40 million users have access to quality investment products. Commenting on the association Gaurav Rastogi, Founder & CEO, Kuvera.in said, "We have built the most feature-rich and transformative investing platform with a history of firsts for investors. Through this arrangement with Amazon Pay India, we seek to add value to the investors journey. Our goal is to accelerate the democratisation of investing and wealth management in India."

Commenting on the development, Vikas Bansal, Director Amazon Pay India said, "At Amazon Pay, our vision is to simplify lives and fulfil aspirations by solving payment and financial needs of every Indian. For our most engaged customers, growing their wealth and investments is a large need, here is where, we think Kuvera can help our customers with their unique offering." With more than a million users and Rs. 28,000 Cr. in Assets under Advice, Kuvera has maintained a scorching pace of growth since starting in 2017. The team prides itself on having a fiercely loyal user base whose feedback has constantly shaped the Kuvera offering.

Alokik Advani Managing Partner, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, an early investor into Kuvera said, "We believe that through this association between Amazon Pay and Kuvera, Kuvera can bring best in class saving and investing products to a much wider base of users across the country." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

