Facebook fights British watchdog to retain GIF-maker Giphy

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 18:15 IST
Facebook has made a case for not selling Giphy in a strongly worded response to Britain's competition regulator, a document showed on Wednesday, and questioned if the watchdog could order the U.S. company to divest the GIF-maker.

Facebook argued that "the inability of the CMA (UK's Competition and Markets Authority) to issue any order against Giphy raises serious questions as to the enforceability of any divestment order and whether any such order could be effective," according to the letter published https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/613721658fa8f503ba3dc81d/Facebook_Giphy_-_Response_to_Remedies_Notice.pdf by the CMA.

