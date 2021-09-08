Times property 'Virtual Real Estate Expo for NRIs' received astounding level of participation

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/Mediawire): The largest property expo - Times Property 'Virtual Real Estate Expo for NRIs' in Kolkata concluded on Monday 6th Sep 2021. In response to the global Covid-19 pandemic and cancellation of physical events, Times Group found an innovative way to still engage with the property audience by creating a virtual expo. Held over ten days, the show enjoyed great participation from property buyers, investors, agents and visitors who were looking for some good investment options, property information and advice to further advance their property journey. ThisVirtual Property Show was focused on Kolkata real estate projects as significant jump in property sales is expected this year in this region. Kolkata is one of the fastest-growing cities, largest real estate market in Eastern India with high concentration of residential projects. Being the most affordable residential market in the country, it has generated investors' confidence and this was well witnessed in the Virtual Property Expo.

After speaking with few of the renowned developers and top real estate giants like Rajwada Group, Emami Realty, Magnolia Infrastructure Development Ltd. and Shivom Realty, it was quite evident that a new phase of real estate growth and investment is in reckoning due to demand stimulation measures like historic low home loan interest rates, reduced stamp duty rates and offers & discounts from developers. Also, today's buyers are keen to advance to better homes that come equipped with open spaces and better amenities. People have started to upgrade not just from the perspective of space, but also amenities, ecosystems and recreational activities post lockdown. Keeping in mind the NRI interests, this expo showcased some of the handpicked properties, helping broaden their choice for a more luxurious property, plots, villas, commercial and retail investments inclusive of finer amenities and lifestyle facilities in premium neighbourhoods. This digital platform was created to allow key players in the property sector to engage with consumers in an interactive and innovative way. The advantage of such expo for NRIs is that it brings several project information together at one place, saving the hassle of having to find the right options by browsing different portals. This was the perfect opportunity to find a home that is right for you and that too from the safety and comfort of your home.

It was astounding to see the level of excitement and enthusiasm with which the show was received. Most people who visited the virtual show enjoyed the interactive nature of the platform as they were able to ask questions and engage with experts and their answers were responded immediately. Distinctive features including online chats that connected buyers and sellers, webinars with builders and expert advice to aid the home-buying process helped prospect buyers to get educated on various topics and trends. Buyers were also able to download brochures of desired projects and experience the walk-through videos to understand the details and attain other important information. Homebuyers had a variety of options to choose from especially among reputed projects developed by legacy developers. The highlight for some visitors was the informative and inspirational content from the speakers.The consumers need the right information to make the best decisions, this is the reason Times Group would like to empower property seekers with all the information to make the right decision when it comes to buying and investing in property".

