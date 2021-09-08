Boat carrying 100 passengers sinks in India's northeast - witnesses

A boat carrying around 100 passengers sank in India's northeastern state of Assam after a collision with another boat, witnesses said on Wednesday.

"I am pained at the tragic boat accident near Nimati Ghat, Jorhat. Directed Majuli & Jorhat admin to undertake rescue mission expeditiously," Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted late on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)