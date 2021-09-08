Left Menu

PM Modi expresses anguish over Assam boat tragedy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish over the boat tragedy in Assam and said that all possible efforts are being made to rescue the passengers. All possible efforts are being made to rescue the passengers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 20:45 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish over the boat tragedy in Assam and said that all possible efforts are being made to rescue the passengers. A boat with over 120 people on board sank in the Brahmaputra river after colliding with a ferry steamer near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district of Assam on Wednesday and there could be many casualties, officials said.

Modi tweeted, ''Saddened by the boat accident in Assam. All possible efforts are being made to rescue the passengers. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being.'' PTI KR ANB ANB

