PM Modi expresses anguish over Assam boat tragedy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish over the boat tragedy in Assam and said that all possible efforts are being made to rescue the passengers. A boat with over 120 people on board sank in the Brahmaputra river after colliding with a ferry steamer near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district of Assam on Wednesday and there could be many casualties, officials said.
Modi tweeted, ''Saddened by the boat accident in Assam. All possible efforts are being made to rescue the passengers. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being.'' PTI KR ANB ANB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
