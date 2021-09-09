Left Menu

China state media cautions against Metaverse stock risks

The commentary comes amid a recent surge in stocks such as Shenzhen Zhongqingbao Interaction Network and Perfect World that are perceived as developing the Metaverse - a virtual shared space based on virtual reality (VR) technologies. It also came after China's top securities regulator, Yi Huiman, told a conference on Monday that exchanges should have a better understanding of investor behaviors in the Internet age.

Investment is not a virtual game and investors blindly buying Chinese stocks hoping to profit from the so-called Metaverse will likely end up in tears, China's official Securities Times warned in a commentary on Thursday. The commentary comes amid a recent surge in stocks such as Shenzhen Zhongqingbao Interaction Network and Perfect World that are perceived as developing the Metaverse - a virtual shared space based on virtual reality (VR) technologies.

It also came after China's top securities regulator, Yi Huiman, told a conference on Monday that exchanges should have a better understanding of investor behaviors in the Internet age. The Metaverse is still in its infant stage and related technologies are far from mature, the Securities Times said.

