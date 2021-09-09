Australia state to begin easing out of lockdown

Parts of Australia's New South Wales state will come out of lockdown Saturday and the government plans to ease restrictions in Sydney once 70% of its residents aged 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

The government on Thursday outlined plans to ease restrictions in Sydney, which has been locked down since June, but it also warned that COVID-19 hospitalizations won't plateau until next month.

Coastal areas north of Sydney, the Murrumbidgee region south of the city, and the Riverina to the west will be released from the statewide lockdown Saturday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says Australia's most populous state will exit lockdown in a "cautious and staged" way as vaccination rates rise. In New South Wales, 43% of the population aged 16 and older is fully vaccinated.

