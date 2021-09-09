Left Menu

Australia state to begin easing out of lockdown

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 09-09-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 09:55 IST
Australia state to begin easing out of lockdown
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Parts of Australia's New South Wales state will come out of lockdown Saturday and the government plans to ease restrictions in Sydney once 70% of its residents aged 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

The government on Thursday outlined plans to ease restrictions in Sydney, which has been locked down since June, but it also warned that COVID-19 hospitalizations won't plateau until next month.

Coastal areas north of Sydney, the Murrumbidgee region south of the city, and the Riverina to the west will be released from the statewide lockdown Saturday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says Australia's most populous state will exit lockdown in a "cautious and staged" way as vaccination rates rise. In New South Wales, 43% of the population aged 16 and older is fully vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021